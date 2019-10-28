Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Obsidian Energy Ltd. is a conventional oil and natural gas producer and development company. Obsidian Energy Ltd, formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on OBE. ValuEngine upgraded Obsidian Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Obsidian Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Obsidian Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.15.

NYSE OBE opened at $0.68 on Friday. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.19.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 87.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Obsidian Energy stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 198,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Obsidian Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

