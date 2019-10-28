Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.36

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and traded as high as $3.49. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 1,400 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 141,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 1.51% of Ocean Bio-Chem at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.