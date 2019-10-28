Odyssey (OCN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $989,909.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and $989,909.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, FCoin, Bit-Z and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00213907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.91 or 0.01487562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00029982 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00122666 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinTiger, Gate.io, HitBTC, Huobi, FCoin, IDEX, Kucoin, LBank, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

