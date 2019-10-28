OKCash Hits Market Cap of $2.49 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. OKCash has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $2,145.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033426 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00072084 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001397 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00098895 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,277.80 or 1.00074363 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002283 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000482 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,816,702 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

