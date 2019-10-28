Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Earns Overweight Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their overweight rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.91.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.14. 16,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,416. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $187.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.06). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $9,392,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,516.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $204,074.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,610.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,799 shares of company stock worth $14,586,493 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 155.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.