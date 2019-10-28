OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Buys Shares of 15,700 Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,092,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,540,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,360,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,333,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,971,000. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FOX news, Director Roland A. Hernandez acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $104,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $16,030,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 805,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,831,190.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FOX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of FOX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.78. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

