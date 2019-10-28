OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.11. 12,063,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,108,739. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.88 and a fifty-two week high of $87.35. The stock has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

