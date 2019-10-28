OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 4.2% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,097,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,613,000 after acquiring an additional 838,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,818,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,962,000 after purchasing an additional 143,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,884,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,480,000 after purchasing an additional 378,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,058,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,090,000 after purchasing an additional 117,564 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $136.48. The company had a trading volume of 208,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,474. The company has a market cap of $192.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.03 and a 12-month high of $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

