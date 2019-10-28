OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in 3M were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $166.41 on Monday. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.38.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

