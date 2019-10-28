OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 1,342 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 69,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 557.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 40,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 34,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.90 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $196.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other news, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $3,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.