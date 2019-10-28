ONEOK (OKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect ONEOK to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ONEOK to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $71.55 on Monday. ONEOK has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.06%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus upped their price target on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.73.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

