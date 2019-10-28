Oppenheimer Cuts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $80.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.10.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 377,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.32. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 91,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 83,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 182,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 415,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 55,323 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

