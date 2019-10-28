OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.56 Million

Analysts predict that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will report $8.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.61 million. OptiNose reported sales of $1.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 350.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $32.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.10 million to $32.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $84.08 million, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $90.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.09. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 102.10% and a negative net margin of 670.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on OptiNose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on OptiNose from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

OPTN stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.44. 221,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at about $4,746,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 263,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,667,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after purchasing an additional 163,755 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 12.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 554,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

