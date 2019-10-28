Opus (OPT) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. In the last seven days, Opus has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Opus token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Opus has a market cap of $145,783.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00213907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.91 or 0.01487562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00029982 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00122666 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus launched on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

