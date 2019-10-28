Orca Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Orca Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2,010.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,397,786,000 after buying an additional 2,109,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 37.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,145,551,000 after buying an additional 1,285,824 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,202,000 after buying an additional 935,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 52.9% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,028,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,114,175,000 after buying an additional 355,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $30.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,294.32. The company had a trading volume of 107,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,427. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,225.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,177.45. The stock has a market cap of $873.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.25 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $1,360.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,388.97.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

