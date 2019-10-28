O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells $2,175,000.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $438.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $398.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.10. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $315.00 and a 1-year high of $446.78. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 84,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,749,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.77.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

