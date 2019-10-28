Origin Sport 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $22.11 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 81.9% against the US dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $22.11 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010817 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.