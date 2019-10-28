Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-463, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.93 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 301,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08. The stock has a market cap of $991.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $74.44.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $115.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OFIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Orthofix Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Brad Mason sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $295,880.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,139.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.