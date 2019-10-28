Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 202,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,082,816.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total value of $23,208,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,287,038 shares of company stock valued at $789,982,943. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $187.89 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.36. The firm has a market cap of $531.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.82.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

