OSI Systems, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for OSI Systems in a research note issued on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $119.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $100.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average is $104.17. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $67.23 and a 1 year high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $290.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.26 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Ajay Mehra sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $266,746.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,406.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,575,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 165,226 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,991.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,332 shares of company stock worth $13,587,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 490.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 674,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,944,000 after acquiring an additional 560,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 135,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 54,254 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,560,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

