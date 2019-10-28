OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys New Shares in Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Keane Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,208,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keane Group by 368.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 801,604 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP raised its stake in Keane Group by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 1,011,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 745,756 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Keane Group by 1,193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 412,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Keane Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

FRAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Keane Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.47.

Keane Group stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,261. The firm has a market cap of $567.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15. Keane Group Inc has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $13.91.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.63 million. Keane Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keane Group Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Keane Group Profile

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

