OTA Financial Group L.P. Purchases New Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for about 0.6% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 76.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 95,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.07. 33,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,781. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

