OVCODE Hits Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million (OVC)

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One OVCODE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and LATOKEN. OVCODE has a market cap of $2.32 million and $2,303.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OVCODE has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OVCODE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00214062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.01501510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00120234 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OVCODE

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,848,912 tokens. OVCODE’s official website is ovcode.com. The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode. The official message board for OVCODE is medium.com/@ovcode. OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OVCODE

OVCODE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVCODE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OVCODE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OVCODE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OVCODE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.