Oxford Biodynamics’ (OBD) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2019

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD) in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of OBD opened at GBX 94.25 ($1.23) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.23. Oxford Biodynamics has a 52 week low of GBX 75.11 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 217.40 ($2.84).

In related news, insider Christian Gurth Hoyer Millar purchased 14,000 shares of Oxford Biodynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £12,040 ($15,732.39). Also, insider Stephen Charles Diggle purchased 40,000 shares of Oxford Biodynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($47,040.38). Insiders acquired a total of 100,906 shares of company stock worth $9,216,322 over the last quarter.

Oxford Biodynamics Company Profile

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

