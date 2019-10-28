P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 97,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of P H Glatfelter worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 6.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 2.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $15.48 on Monday. P H Glatfelter Co has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $674.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. P H Glatfelter’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.62%.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

