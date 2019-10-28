Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.55

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.55 and last traded at $34.53, with a volume of 2094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.66 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.06%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $28,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

