Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) versus Old Point Financial (OTCMKTS:OPOF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Old Point Financial and Pacific Valley Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Old Point Financial and Pacific Valley Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 13.39% 6.95% 0.71% Pacific Valley Bank 18.20% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Old Point Financial and Pacific Valley Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $51.53 million 2.43 $4.92 million N/A N/A Pacific Valley Bank $13.29 million 2.61 $2.46 million N/A N/A

Old Point Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Pacific Valley Bank does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Old Point Financial beats Pacific Valley Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiary, Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A., provides wealth management services, which include retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax services, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 18 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Isle of Wight County, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg/James City County, and York County. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

Pacific Valley Bank Company Profile

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides business and consumer loans; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and bank to bank transfer services, as well as e-statements and order checks. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

