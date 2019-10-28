Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Evercore

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) had its price target dropped by analysts at Evercore from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 87.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Pagerduty to a “top pick” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

PD stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 540,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,016. Pagerduty has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.12.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pagerduty will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pagerduty news, VP Steven Chung sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $1,325,500.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

