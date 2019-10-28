Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.15

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.15 and traded as high as $2.49. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a current ratio of 20.25. The firm has a market cap of $144.82 million and a P/E ratio of 153.75.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

