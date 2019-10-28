Paracle Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Paracle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,135,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,129 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $284,631,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $271,105,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,139,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,843,000 after acquiring an additional 721,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,389,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,088,000 after acquiring an additional 670,700 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $114.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.62 and a 12-month high of $113.63.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

