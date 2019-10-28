ParcelPal Technology (CNSX:PKG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

ParcelPal Technology Inc (CNSX:PKG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 24240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.

ParcelPal Technology Company Profile (CNSX:PKG)

ParcelPal Technology Inc provides on-demand local delivery services in Canada. The company offers ParcelPal, an on-demand local delivery service application for restaurants, retail, and liquor stores to enable consumers to order food, clothing, and alcohol through a merchant's Website. ParcelPal Technology Inc has a strategic partnership with MADD Canada to stop impaired driving.

