Parkgene Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $412,334.00 and approximately $1,822.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00215450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.22 or 0.01494821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00029012 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00117639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene launched on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene.

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

