Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Stock Position in CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,010 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of KNG opened at $44.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12.

