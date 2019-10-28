Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 678,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 179,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $418,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $30.22 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $30.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

