Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patriot Transportation stock. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Patriot Transportation accounts for approximately 2.3% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 7.51% of Patriot Transportation worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PATI traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of -0.15. Patriot Transportation has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 1.97%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Patriot Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

