Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,280 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 3.9% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $26,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $84.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,602. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.32 and a 52-week high of $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $2,704,063.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,787,717.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $63,001.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $768,935.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,564 shares of company stock worth $4,718,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

