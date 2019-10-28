Paylocity’s (PCTY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PCTY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paylocity to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.77.

Shares of PCTY stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $101.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,450. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.06 and a 200 day moving average of $99.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.57. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $112.46.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.51 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $5,289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 800,195 shares in the company, valued at $84,644,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $6,427,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,817,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,691,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,076 shares of company stock valued at $26,692,978. 41.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Paylocity by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 4.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,496,000 after purchasing an additional 63,940 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 636.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,101,000 after buying an additional 654,996 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 14.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,463,000 after buying an additional 87,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 408,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,349,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

