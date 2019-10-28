PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) PT Set at $47.00 by Sidoti

Sidoti set a $47.00 target price on PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNXN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PC Connection from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Shares of CNXN stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 83,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,860. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PC Connection will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 138.1% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 56,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 33.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 61.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 104,482 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.