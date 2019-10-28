PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

PDFS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PDF Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $521.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.25. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 2,558.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,118,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,465 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,118,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 2,676.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 234,539 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 108,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,475,000 after acquiring an additional 77,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

