PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Stake Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in PDL Community Bancorp were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 90.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PDL Community Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PDLB shares. BidaskClub raised PDL Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised PDL Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PDLB opened at $13.94 on Monday. PDL Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $250.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 5.12%.

PDL Community Bancorp Profile

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB).

Receive News & Ratings for PDL Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.