PDS Planning Inc Acquires 950 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,093 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 5.9% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,500 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.66. 3,442,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,921,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $88.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

