PDS Planning Inc Buys 330 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Jackson Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 80,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,182,125. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

