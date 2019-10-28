PDS Planning Inc Makes New $230,000 Investment in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Medpace by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 106,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 45,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $561,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $618,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.51. 28,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,795. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.28.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Medpace to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

