PDS Planning Inc Sells 1,133 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial makes up approximately 1.8% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CINF shares. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,994. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average of $105.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

