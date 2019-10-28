Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Get Pearson alerts:

PSO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank raised Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.95.

NYSE:PSO opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. Pearson has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 932.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pearson (PSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.