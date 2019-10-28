Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given a $31.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.

PEB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $26.04. 1,110,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,658. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $37.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $423.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

