Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s (PEB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $37.09.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $423.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.61 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

