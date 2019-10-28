Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for SDX Energy (LON:SDX)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of LON:SDX opened at GBX 22 ($0.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $45.04 million and a PE ratio of -36.67. SDX Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.98 ($0.71). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.58.

In other SDX Energy news, insider Tim Linacre bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £8,550 ($11,172.09). Also, insider David John Woodhams Mitchell sold 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total value of £30,250 ($39,526.98).

About SDX Energy

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

