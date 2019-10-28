Peel Hunt Trims Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Target Price to $155.00

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) had its target price trimmed by Peel Hunt from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating on shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

NYSE PMO opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $13.52.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 137,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

