People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share by the bank on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 69,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,831. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 8.17%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director George P. Carter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $252,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Hoyt sold 14,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $229,491.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,451.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

